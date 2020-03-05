Japan offers support to Pakistan in combating locust

ISLAMABAD: The Japanese ambassador to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda called on National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman Muhammad Afzal and offered his country’s support in combating locust, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the NDMA chairman informed Japanese envoy about the situation emerged after the attacks of locust swarms in different cities of the country.

The Japanese envoy offered financial and technical support to Pakistan in tackling locust swarms. “Japan is ready to help Pakistan to tackle attacks of locust swarms.”

During the meeting, both leaders also discussed the situation emerged after the coronavirus. The Japanese ambassador appreciated the steps being taken by the Pakistani government to counter the spread of coronavirus.

Read More: Locust swarms may threat food safety if not curbed within weeks: NDMA

The NDMA chairman said that Japan always helped Pakistan in every difficult time and offer all-out support. He said that Pakistan is suffering most from climate change and facing a lot of environmental challenges.

Earlier, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing assured that his government will help Pakistan in combating Locust.

Talking to Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar in Islamabad, the ambassador assured to consider the supply of pesticides and spraying equipment to Pakistan as an emergency project.

He said that the Chinese government will send a delegation of technical experts during next week to Pakistan to further deliberate on aerial management of locust.

Comments

comments