Locusts attack: NDMA sprays 5,300 hectares land in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday continuing anti-locust operation in 51 affected districts, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson of National Disaster Management Authority said a total of 1122 teams took part in the anti-locust operation over the last twenty-four hours during which pesticides were sprayed on area of 5300 hectares.

The spokesperson said an area of 3800 hectares was sprayed in Balochistan, 100 hectares in Punjab, 800 hectares in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 600 hectares in Sindh over the last twenty four hours.

Overall five hundred, two thousand and two hundred hectares of area has so far been sprayed with anti-locust pesticides.

Earlier, on May 20, a spokesman of the NDMA had said in a statement that both aerial and ground spray of various districts was being conducted at present.

Sharing the details of the spray, he had said the spraying of 5,100 hectare areas of Balochistan, 1,900 of Punjab, 700 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 531 hectare areas of Sindh have been completed in the last 24 hours.

NDMA has also completed the survey of 125,000 hectare areas of Balochistan, 87,000 hectares area of Punjab, 65,000 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 83,000 hectare area of Sindh in last 24 hours.

