PDM rally: Groom forced to walk long distance to bride’s home in Lodhran

LODHRAN: A groom along with the wedding party was compelled to walk for five kilometers to the bride’s home as the road was closed with containers ahead of public rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Multan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the wedding party coming from Dunyapur faced problems when it was stopped by the police party at the Railway crossing ahead of PDM’s public gathering.

“The crossing is closed amid a public rally of PDM”, the police said to the groom named Aamir. Following the directives of the police, the eager groom along with the wedding party left the vehicle and started marching towards the bride’s home.

The vehicles of the wedding party were parked at the nearest stadium by the police. The furious groom criticised the opposition parties for ruining his happiness.

It may be noted that several roads were blocked with containers ahead of PMD’s rally in Multan by the local adminstration.

