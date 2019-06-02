London: First British Airways flight leaves for Islamabad today

LONDON/ISLAMABAD: After long gap of 18 years, the British Airways is set to resume its flights for Pakistan, which is a diplomatic success of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The flight number BAW 261, carrying 240 passengers, is scheduled to leave for Islamabad from London’s Heathrow airport around 9:15pm today and will land at the Islamabad airport on Monday morning at 9:25am.

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Secretary Aviation Shahrukh Nusrat will receive passengers of the flight at Islamabad airport.

Prime Minister’s Advisor for Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production, and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, PM’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfiqar Bukhari, and officials of the British High Commission will receive the passengers of the first flight of the British Airways at Islamabad airport.

A British Airways flight BAW 260 will fly to London from Islamabad at 11:00am on Monday.

Earlier, the British Airways said in a statement, “The final touches are coming together for the airline’s return ahead of the first flight on Sunday June 2.” It will launch a three-per-week service to London Heathrow, it said.

The British Airways had closed its flight operations from Pakistan after 9/11 incident. In Year 2008 the airline also shutdown its offices in the country.

British Airways’ long-haul flights include extremely generous hand baggage allowances – one large cabin bag with a small laptop or handbag – complimentary food and drink, online check-in and free seat selection 24 hours prior to departure.

Resumption of British Airways flights will provide a convenient air travel facility to large number of British citizens having roots in Pakistan. The flights will also enhance cultural exchange, tourism and business opportunities.

Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan has hoped that resumption of British Airways flight operations will prove a landmark in the aviation history of Pakistan.

