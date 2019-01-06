London kicks off menswear fashion week

LONDON: From tailored suits to stylish leisure wear, designers unveil their latest creations for male wardrobes this weekend at London Fashion Week Men’s, kicking off three days of runway shows and presentations on Saturday.

While a smaller event than its womenswear counterpart, the bi-annual men’s fashion week attracts its share of fashionistas to the British capital, all keen to view the latest trends designers hope to entice buyers with in a growing market.

UK menswear sales rose more than 5 percent to 15.9 billion pounds ($20 billion) last year from 2017, according to market research firm Mintel.

Among the brands showcasing their autumn/winter 2019 designs are Edward Crutchley, Cottweiler, Barbour, Raeburn and Qasimi.

