London police take notice of COVID-19 lockdown violation by Nawaz Sharif

LONDON: The London police on Tuesday sought details of coronavirus lockdown violation by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

As per details, a Twitter user by sharing a video of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif walking with five other men drove the attention of the London police.

“Dear @metpoliceuk these men are breaking the six people rule, please look into this. Their group leader’s surname is Sharif and the address is Avenfiled Apartments, Park  Lane. Thanks”, the tweet reads.

 The Metropolitan police said in its reply that local police have been informed about the violation.

It may be noted that Pakistan and the United Kingdom are currently in contact for the extradition of the former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Read more: IHC summons Nawaz Sharif via newspaper ads on November 24

The UK prime minister has imposed the three-tier system for additional restrictions in England to try to limit the spread of coronavirus.

