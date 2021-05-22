WATCH! ‘Lonely’ penguin hops on board tourist boat in Antarctica

In a rare and memorable moment, a lonely penguin hopped over into a tourist boat and rode along enjoying Antarctic views with passengers for at least 10 minutes.

Polar guide John Bozinov led the tour through Antarctica’s Ross Sea when a lone chinstrap penguin started trying to jump on board his inflatable boat.

John switched off his vessel’s engine to help the bird make the leap, who eventually leaped successfully on the side of the boat next to one of the passengers.

Without any other penguins nearby, it stayed on board for about 10 minutes to shake the water off its plumage and sight-seeing.

He then hopped over to the boat of John’s colleague Steve Reynolds.

The penguin stood up at the front of Steve’s speedboat for a further ten minutes, clearly enjoying a different view of his freezing surroundings.

There were no poachers or predators in the vicinity that would prompt the animal’s behavior, so John concludes that the penguin was so friendly due to being ‘lonely’ as no other birds could be seen.

