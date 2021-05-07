Lookalikes who met on social media turn out to be twin sisters

In a surprising incident, a woman found her look-alike on social medial who later turned out to be her twin sister in Henan, China.

According to the details, Cheng Keke and Zhang Li, from the city of Zhengzhou in Henan, came across each other in January after Cheng’s younger sister spotted Zhang on the Chinese social media site Douyin.

The two looked so similar that cheng reached out to Zhang. Soon, the two formed a strong bond. After some time, they realised that they had similar hobbies and interests and the same blood group too.

“We speak in exactly the same voice. When we are together, it is like looking in a mirror,” Cheng was quoted as saying by LADbible.

Cheng then went on to press her parents about her mysterious doppelganger until they eventually admitted that she was adopted.

Zhang’s mother then told her that her family was unable to afford to give a good life to twins. She added that she had no idea about the whereabouts of the other daughter.

However, Cheng’s family was keen to go for DNA tests. It was confirmed on April 29 that they are twins.

