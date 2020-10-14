How loose milk gets contaminated

Raw milk is unsanitary and may contain environmental contaminants from the source animal and its environment.

The way sometimes this milk is transported across several shops in the country also contaminates it in unimaginable ways.

Several studies and tests confirm that raw milk can contain a number of disease-causing organisms. The “big four” of these organisms are Listeria, Salmonella, E. coli, and Campylobacter.

Many of these organisms can cause severe illnesses that, in some cases, may have permanent effects. In severe cases, illness resulting from these organisms can even cause death.

The way it is transported, leave lots of elements that can survive despite the regular home boiling of the milk.

How raw milk get contaminated?

Milk contamination majorly occurs in these ways:

Animal feces coming into direct contact with the milk

Infection of the udder (mastitis)

Cow diseases (for example, bovine tuberculosis)

Bacteria that live on the skin of animals

Environment (for example, feces, dirt, and processing equipment)

Insects, rodents, and other animal vectors

Unsanitary conditions while transporting it to shops like use of chemical containers.

Cross-contamination from dairy workers, such as contact with dirty clothing or boots.

