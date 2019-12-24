Process to return looted money has begun, claims Fawad Chaudhry  

JHELUM: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that the process of returning looted money has begun and more would be returned in near future, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking to media in Jhelum, Fawad Chaudhry said that the federal government has barred the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz from traveling abroad. “Although allowing Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad was an injustice but still barring Maryam will cover the decision to some extent,” he said.

He said that it was unfortunate that the poor inmates are forced to suffer while those who have looted nation’s wealth or hails from elite class are able to avail facilities and travel abroad.

“Even we do not want to put them behind bars but before this they should return the nation’s wealth and then go wherever they want to,” he said.

The federal minister announced that the process of returning the looted money has begun and more would follow in future.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in the day, the federal cabinet has decided not to remove the name of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz from Exit Control List (ECL).

The federal cabinet during its today’s session held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided not to remove Maryam Nawaz’s name from no-fly-list while approving the recommendation forwarded by sub-committee.

Speaking on the current turmoil in India, Fawad Chaudhry said that the policy formulated on the RSS mindset could endanger the integrity of the Indian state. “The people of India are suffering from the extremist mindset of [Indian Prime Minister Narendra] Modi,” he said.

