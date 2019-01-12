Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Loud explosion hits bakery in central Paris: police

PARIS: A large explosion badly damaged a bakery in central Paris on Saturday, injuring several people and smashing windows in surrounding buildings, police and AFP journalists at the scene said.

A fire broke out after the blast at around 9am (0800 GMT) in the busy 9th district of the city, which police suspect may have been caused by a gas leak.

Images posted on Twitter showed debris covering the street and the lower part of the building blown out and on fire.

More to follow…

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

Saudi asylum seeker Rahaf Qunun expected in Canada

Pakistan

Aasia Bibi case: SC orders govt to compensate for losses caused by riots

Pakistan

Saudi Energy Minister arrives to inspect Gwadar oil refinery site

Pakistan

CTD arrests ‘close associate’ of Raees Mama


ARY NEWS URDU