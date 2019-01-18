Louisville airport to be renamed after ‘Muhammad Ali’

Louisville International Airport in Canada will be renamed after the greatest boxer of all times Muhammad Ali, reported ARY News.

“Ali once said his greatness came and started in Louisville. Now his name will be among the first things visitors and travelers see when they fly into his beloved hometown,” said renown Louisville website, the courier times.

On the occasion, Mayor of Louisville Greg Fischer said, “Muhammad Ali belonged to the world, but he only had one hometown, and fortunately, that is our great city of Louisville. He became one of the most well-known people to ever walk the Earth and has left a legacy of humanitarianism and athleticism that has inspired billions of people.”

He added that, “It is important that we, as a city, further champion The Champ’s legacy and the airport renaming is a wonderful next step.”

Officials familiar with the matter relayed that the Louisville Regional Airport Authority approved Fischer’s motion pertaining to renaming the airport after an airport authority working group began meeting in November 2017 to consider the change.

The new name will be “Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.”

It is pertinent to note that Ali, who lost his life due to Parkinson disease, would have turned 77 years old on Jan 17, 2019.

Comments

comments