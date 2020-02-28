Lovebirds Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain dazzle at a wedding

Much loved celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain were recently spotted at their friend’s mayun event.

The lovebirds stunned in traditional outfits and were all smiles as they posed for the cameras.

The Baaji actor took to Instagram to share photos with his wife with a heart emoji.

The duo made sure to twin in traditional outfits. Iqra opted for a saree, looking ravishing.

Celebrities including Mehwish Hayat, Sonya Hussain and Zara Noor Abbas admired how stunning they look together.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over how the pair served major couple goals.

Hassan Hayat Khan and Sadia Ghaffar’s wedding festivities kicked off on Thursday. Many celebs were in attendance at the star-studded event including the Jhooti stars.

