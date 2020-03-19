Low-income individuals to get financial assistance in case of lockdown: Alyani

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Thursday said the provincial government will provide financial assistance to low-income individuals in case of a lockdown to curb the coronavirus spread.

He in a statement said the government has been mulling ways to help low-income households weather the financial impact of a string of preventive measures taken by the government to stop the coronavirus spreading.

The chief minister urged the masses to not use public transport.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan CM in a tweet said so for 353 tests were conducted for the coronavirus, out which 60 were declared positive.

He said the province’s count of the COVID-19 has reached 76

Balochistan

So far total tests of PCSIR : 353

Positive so far PCSIR : 60 Total :16+60=76 — Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) March 19, 2020

28 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus today emerged in Karachi, pushing the total number of COVID-19 patients to 245 in Sindh and 448 in Pakistan.

According to the provincial health authorities, all the new cases surfaced in the port city.

Sindh has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus cases with 151 in Sukkur, 93 in Karachi, and one in Hyderabad.

