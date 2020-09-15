Low Pressure over southern Sindh to unleash more rain: PMD

KARACHI: The met office in its weather update has forecast scattered rain with thunderstorm in Karachi and other southern parts of Sindh on Tuesday (today), ARY News reported.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a weather update said that the low pressure area over Indian Gujarat now lies over Southern Sindh and adjoining Northeast Arabian Sea.

“Under its influence scattered rain/thunderstorm with isolated moderate heavy falls are likely to occur in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpur Khas and Tharparkar districts today, and Dadu, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkhur districts today and tomorrow”, according to the weather report.

The met office (PMD) has predicted chances of rain and thunderstorm at this evening or night.

The weather department earlier forecast rainfall at scattered places in Lower Sindh, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, South Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan.

The met department had earlier predicted partially cloudy weather with dusty winds in Karachi and light rainfall in some parts of the city.

The city also received rainfall in some of its parts and outskirts yesterday with Surjani Town (28mm), Gulshan Hadeed (14mm) and North Karachi (03mm).

The met office has also predicted rainfall with thunderstorm at some places in upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan today.

