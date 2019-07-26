Low Pressure in Rajasthan cause widespread rains in Sindh, Balochistan

KARACHI: A Low Pressure Area in India’s Rajasthan will cause widespread rains and windstorms in Sindh and parts of Balochistan, Met Office said in a weather advisory.

Heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Karachi and other cities in lower Sindh, the Met Office warned.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm are expected in Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Nawabshah in Sindh and Kalat and Makran divisions from Sunday to Tuesday.

Scattered rains or wind-thunderstorm, with isolated moderate to heavy falls, are also expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Zhob, Sibbi and Naseerabad divisions during the period, according to the weather alert.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in lower Sindh in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad and Karachi divisions and Balochistan’s Kalat and Makran divisions on coming Monday and Tuesday.

PMD warned that heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta and Hyderabad divisions on Monday and Tuesday, while flash flooding in Kalat, Sibbi, Zhob divisions during the period.

The weather department has advised all concerned authorities to remain alert and take precautionary measures for extreme weather conditions during the forecast period.

Commissioner Karachi has directed the officials concerned to be fully prepared to perform their duties to meet the challenges of rain emergency. He has asked the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) and other concerned departments to implement a contingency plan and accelerate cleanliness and de-silting of all drains prior to the monsoon season.

Comments

comments