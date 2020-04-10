Third coronavirus death reported in Lower Dir

LOWER DIR: The number of deaths due to coronavirus on Friday surged to three in Lower Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, as another patient succumbed to the deadly virus.

According to the administration of the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Lower Dir, the patient hailing from Ribat was refereed to Peshawar after testing positive for the virus.

Five of the close relatives of the deceased were tested negative for the COVID-19. The number of deaths in Lower Dir has soared to three, said the DHQ officials.

The confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan on Friday reached 4,601, according to the National Command and Operation Centre’s latest statistics.

As many as 284 new cases of the COVID-19 were reported across the country during last 24 hours. So far 467 patients have recovered from the deadly virus, whereas the death toll has surged to 66.

Four more patients died yesterday due to novel coronavirus related complications while 31 currently battle life and death situation at their respective healthcare centers.

According to the breakup of the cases province-wise Punjab tops the list with 2279 cases, while Sindh has recorded 1128 coronavirus cases so far.

620 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 219 in Balochistan, 107 in Islamabad, 215 in Gilgit Baltistan and 33 cases were reported in Azad Kashmir.

