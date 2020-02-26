LPG price goes up to Rs180/kg amid Pak-Iran border closure

KARACHI: All Pakistan liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distributors on Wednesday increased the price of LPG by Rs50 per kg amid the closure of Pak-Iran border due to coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported

According to details, the LPG price has been increased by 50 per kg to Rs180 per kg.

The price of an 11.8-kilogram domestic cylinder has gone up by Rs500 to Rs2,680.

LPG distributors spokesperson Irfan Khokhar has said that prices have increased due to the closure of Pak-Iran border amid coronavirus threat from Iran.

Last month, The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had decreased the price of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs111 per cylinder for the month of February.

All activities at Pak-Iran border remained suspended for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday amid the coronavirus outbreak in Iran, which claimed 15 lives so far.

At least 15 people have reportedly died from the epidemic, more than any country outside China.

The movement has been suspended at Pak-Iran border areas of Taftan and Mashkel in Balochistan. The health officials screening pilgrims returning from Iran at an emergency centre set up at Taftan border crossing.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani has said the provincial government has set up isolation wards at Gwadar, Mashkel and Panjgur. He said the team of doctors will remain available at isolation wards for 24 hours.

Doctors, health kits, masks are available at the isolation wards set up at areas near to the Taftan border, he said in a statement.

“Presently around 270 pilgrims were present at the border crossing. More 8000 pilgrims from Iran are expected to reach temporary camps set up at the border,” added Shahwani.

Train service between Quetta, Taftan suspended

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday announced the closure of Quetta-Taftan railway track following the coronavirus outbreak in Iran.

All four trains running between Quetta-Taftan will remain suspended until the closure of Quetta-Taftan border, said Rasheed in a statement.

