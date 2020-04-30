LPG price goes up in Pakistan for May 2020, notifies OGRA

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday increased Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices in the country for the month of May 2020, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued today, the per kilogram prices of the LPG was raised by Rs 21.65 which would increase the price of LPG cylinder by Rs 255.51.

The new rates for the 11.8 kilogram domestic cylinder were fixed at Rs 1322.90 for the month of May, raising it from Rs 1067.39.

The announcement came soon after the federal government has made a major reduction in petroleum products’ prices between Rs15 to Rs30 for May.

The petrol price has been reduced up to Rs15 as the new rate will be Rs81.58 from May 1. Moreover, Rs27.15 was reduced on high-speed diesel and the new price will be Rs80.10.

The new rate of Kerosine oil will be Rs47.44 after Rs30 cut and Rs15 reduced on light diesel which will be available at Rs47.51 from May 1.

The new prices will take into effect from 12:00 midnight today.

