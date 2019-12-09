Lt Colonel, retired, Muhammad Suleiman passes away

Lieutenant Colonel, retired, Muhammad Suleiman, veteran hero of 1971 war breathed his last on Monday at Lahore.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) wing of the armed forces, known as “Suleiman the magnificent” the Officer was originally from Special Services Group (SSG).

He under challenging environment rescued his injured companion Major PD Khan from battlefield in the face of enemy and brought him back safely.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed heartfelt grief on his demise while paying tribute to his matchless bravery.

