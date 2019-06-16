RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army has announced a number of high-level appointments and transfers in its ranks, appointing Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed as new Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), ISPR reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has been appointed as Adjutant General of Pakistan Army at the General Headquarters (GHQ) while Lieutenant General Aamir Abbasi has been named as Quarter Master at GHQ.

Read More: High-level appointments, transfers in Army: ISPR

Lieutenant General Moazzam Abbas has been named Engineer-In-Chief at GHQ, said ISPR.

Lieutenant General Asim Muneer has been given charge of Commander Gujranwala Corps.

Earlier in April, the Pakistan Army had announced a number of high-level appointments and transfers in its ranks.

According to the army’s media wing, Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed has been appointed Adjutant General of Pakistan Army at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas has been named Director General Joint Staff, while Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood has been appointed IG C&IT, said ISPR.

Lieutenant General Adnan has been given charge of Commander Bahawalpur Corps, while Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza will continue as Vice Chief of General Staff.

Comments

comments