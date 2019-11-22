COAS installs LT Gen Moazzam Ejaz as colonel commandant Corps of Engineers

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Engineers Centre Risalpur, ISPR reported on Friday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the visit the COAS installed Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz as colonel commandant Corps of Engineers.

Outgoing Colonel Commandant Lieutenant General Javed Mahmood Bukhari (retired), a large number of serving and retired officers, soldiers and families of martyrs attended the event.

Speaking at the occasion COAS acknowledged the role and performance of Corps of Engineers in operations, during natural calamities and for nation-building projects.

Earlier on November 14, Army chief visited Armoured Corps Centre Nowshera and installed Lieutenant General Sarfraz Sattar as colonel commandant Armoured Corps.

COAS appreciated the performance of Armoured Corps both in conventional and non-conventional combat.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Comments

comments