Lt Gen Nadeem Raza named new CJCSC

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday appointed Lt General Nadeem Raza as new Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), ARY News reported.

A notification has been issued in this regard by the PM Office.

Lt Gen Nadeem Raza will replace General Zubair Hayat, who is going to retire on November 27, and the new CJCSC is due to take an oath of his office on the same day.

General Raza was promoted to the rank of Lt- General in December 2016. He also served as the commandant of Pakistan Military academy and also commanded X Corps based in Rawalpindi.

Lt Gen Nadeem Raza is a three-star general of the Pakistan Army. He is currently serving as the Chief of General Staff.

The key appointment comes after a meeting between COAS Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM office today (Thursday).

Both dignitaries discussed the security situation of the country.

It may be recalled that notification for reappointment of General Qamar Javed Bajwa as Chief of Army Staff for another tenure has already been issued on 19 August of this year.

His extension will start from the day of his retirement.

