NA-75 re-poll: Lt (r) Tariq Farooq appointed new Daska deputy commissioner

NA-75 Daska deputy commissioner

DASKA: Following the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the government has appointed lieutenant (retired) Tariq Farooq as new Deputy Commissioner Daska in place of Zeeshan Javed, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Bilal Bin Abdul Ghaffar has been appointed as new assistant commissioner Daska.

The ECP had ordered the removal of Deputy Commissioner, District Police Officer (DPO) and AC Daska over “rigging” during by-poll in the NA-75 constituency.

The commission had also summoned Punjab Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police (IGP) on March 4 for an explanation.

Read More: SC hears PTI plea against ECP decision of re-election in NA-75 Daska

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered re-polling at all polling stations of NA-75 Sialkot-Daska over rigging.

The Election Commission of Pakistan last week rescheduled the NA-75 Daska by-election.

According to a notification, the by-polls in the Punjab constituency will now be held on April 10.

The ECP had earlier ordered re-election in the entire constituency on March 18 after dubious results of the by-poll.

