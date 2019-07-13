Luggage wrapping rates should be minimum at airports, says minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said plastic luggage-wrapping rates should be as minimum as possible for the convenience of passengers at the airports.

During his visit to Islamabad International Airport, he directed the Civil Aviation Authority management to follow a uniform policy for luggage-wrapping service at all airports with proper display of its rates at a prominent place at each airport.

The minister took strict notice of receiving Rs 100 per plastic wrapping by airport authorities.

Moreover, Airport Manager Tahir Sikandar briefed the minister about the integrated building management system and the current human resources of the airport.

He also told Khan regarding the issue of parking and green channel at the airport.

