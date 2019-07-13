Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Luggage wrapping rates should be minimum at airports, says minister

Petroleum Ministry, TAPI, gas pipeline, Sarwar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said plastic luggage-wrapping rates should be as minimum as possible for the convenience of passengers at the airports.

During his visit to Islamabad International Airport, he directed the Civil Aviation Authority management to follow a uniform policy for luggage-wrapping service at all airports with proper display of its rates at a prominent place at each airport.

The minister took strict notice of receiving Rs 100 per plastic wrapping by airport authorities.

Moreover, Airport Manager Tahir Sikandar briefed the minister about the integrated building management system and the current human resources of the airport.

He also told Khan regarding the issue of parking and green channel at the airport.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Decision to provide homemade food to Rana Sanaullah reserved

Pakistan

Traders divided on the countrywide strike call

Pakistan

Judge Arshad Malik’s verdicts to remain valid, law experts weigh in

Pakistan

China, Russia and US acknowledge Pakistan’s role in Afghan peace process


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close