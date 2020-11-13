LUMHS campus closed as 17 amongst staff tested positive for Covid-19

HYDERABAD: As cases of positive Covid-19 report in abundance on Friday in Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS), the authority has decided to shut down its campus until December, ARY News reported.

According to the details shared with media, the medical university LUMHS in Jamshoro had commissioned Covid-19 tests of over 200 of its employees, out of which about 17 tested positive.

It may be noted that Covid-19 cases are witnessing an upward trajectory in the Sindh province as daily tally on Friday saw record 822 samples testing positive for the pandemic virus, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said.

READ: Sindh reports 822 COVID-19 cases during 24 hours, 4 dead

“We have reported 822 cases during the past 24 hours after performing 10,641 cases,” said the chief minister while giving the routine briefing on virus tally.

CM Shah said that four more people lost their battle against the virus during the past 24 hours, contrary to 322 recoveries during the same period. “As many as 37 patients are put on ventilators,” he said while sharing the figure of critically-ill COVID-19 patients.

He said sharing an alarming trend of rising cases in Karachi that out of 822 fresh cases in the province, 621 cases were reported from the city.

Comments

comments