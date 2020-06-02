Lunch, dinner facility for PIA crew during international flight operations suspended   

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday suspended lunch and dinner facility provided to pilots and crew members performing duties during international flight operations, ARY NEWS reported.

The facility was provided to the PIA crew members involved in operating international flight operations and they were served a meal at their hotel rooms due to global coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

The facility was provided to PIA crew members including pilots especially in London, where they were unable to go out of the hotels amid lockdown due to COVID-19.

The decision was conveyed to the PIA staffers via email. The message further conveyed that the facility for providing breakfast to the crew members will continue as before.

The suspension of meal facility during lunch and dinner would create problems for crew members involved in operating international flight operations mainly aimed at bringing Pakistanis stranded abroad.

It is pertinent to mention here that as part of its preventive measures against the novel coronavirus, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) suspended meal services on its flights to countries in the Middle East temporarily on May 12.

According to details, the national flag carrier will only provide water and beverages, including soft drinks, juices, black/green tea and coffee to flyers. The move is aimed at ensuring strict adherence to social distancing protocols to combat the virus spread.

“As per Management’s Directive, Only beverage service (water, soft drinks, juices & Black/Green Tea & Coffee) for pax will be uplifted on all middle-east sector flights i.e. Pak-Middle-East-Pak, till further instruction,” read a letter issued by the airline.

However, it said, cockpit and cabin crew are excepted from the meal services ban.

