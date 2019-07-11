LWMC scam: NAB delivers summons for Shehbaz Sharif at his residence

LAHORE: A team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday delivered a notice summoning PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif on July 12 before an accountability court in cases related to assets beyond means and Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) scam, ARY News reported.

According to details, the NAB team has delivered notice to PML-N president at his Model Town residence.

The accountability watchdog directed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president to appear before it the anti-graft watchdog at 2:00 pm.

This is the first time the NAB team has summoned Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) scam.

On the other hand, well-informed sources have informed ARY News that the anti-corruption watchdog has also opened the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case against the former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier on June 5, the PML-N leader appeared before the NAB where he was interrogated by the officials of the anti-graft watchdog.

The NAB asked Shehbaz to reveal from where he got money for setting up Chaudhry Sugar Mills? The bureau also interrogated Shehbaz about the shares and other partners in Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

Previously, Shahbaz Sharif was summoned in the assets beyond means case on April 8.

Read More: Hamza sent to jail on judicial remand in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

According to NAB sources, Nusrat Shehbaz, first wife of Shehbaz Sharif, owned assets worth Rs 225.6 million while his second wife, Tehmina Durrani owned assets worth Rs 5.7 million in Pakistan.

The former Punjab chief minister is currently facing two corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

One of the two pertained to the Ashiana Iqbal Housing scheme case wherein he has been accused of misusing his authority to illegally issue directives for cancellation of a contract with regard to the housing project in 2014, causing Rs715m loss to the exchequer.

