KARACHI: The death toll in the Karachi building collapse incident rose to 11 on Tuesday as three more bodies were taken from under the debris of the collapsed building, ARY News reported.

According to details, the body of a 32-year old woman was recovered from amidst the rubble by rescue workers on Tuesday morning.

The five-storey building collapsed in Kalri area of Lyari on Sunday night leaving its residents stuck under the debris.

The site of the incident has seen rescue and relief efforts pick up pace as the morning sun rose, many residents are still under the rubble and fears of the numbers of those dead and injured in the incident still loom large.

Pakistan Rangers – Sindh and local police are using heavy machinery to lift up heavy concrete slabs to recover the people buried under the building’s remains.

DG Rangers Sindh also visited the collapsed building site and reviewed the rescue and relief activities.

Earlier, Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) have told that the five-story building was 25 to 30 years old and was in tatters.

The structure was erected on a 400 square yard plot and was asked to be evacuated by SBCA prior to the collapse, claim officials.

It has also been claimed that the residents had been issued multiple notices to leave the building due to its dilapidated condition but many refused to pay heed.

Reasons for the collapse are being determined while a conclusive answer to how many people may be stuck under the debris also remains undetermined.

