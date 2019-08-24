Lyari gangster among four suspects apprehended in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Saturday claimed to have arrested at least four suspects, including a Lyari gang war suspect, from different areas in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, the paramilitary forces, on a tip-off, conducted raid in Lyari and took a gang war suspect, Nawaz, into custody. He said that Nawaz was reportedly affiliated with Zahid Ladla group and was involved in various heinous crimes.

The spokesperson said that two other suspects were also arrested from Chakiwara. In another raid, Rangers arrested a drug peddler, Esa, in Defence a posh area of the metropolis; he said and added that arms, ammunition and drugs were recovered from their possession.

Later on, the suspects were handed over to the police for further legal action, the spokesperson concluded.

Read More: Rangers apprehend nine suspects in Karachi

Earlier on August 10,the Sindh Rangers had claimed to have arrested at least nine suspects from different areas of Karachi.

According to a statement issued by the Rangers spokesperson, the suspects were allegedly involved in robberies and street crimes. The spokesperson had said that arms, ammunition and snatched valuables were recovered from the suspects.

Comments

comments