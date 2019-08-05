Two Lyari gangwar members arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Two alleged Lyari gangsters have been arrested from Maripur Road by Karachi police who were wanted in various criminal cases, ARY News reported on Monday.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Muqaddas Haider told media that a police team nabbed two Lyari gangwar members identified as Aijaz and Talha.

Haider detailed that police officials have also recovered a grenade, Kalashnikov (AK-47) and Rs400,000 fake currency from their possession. He added that the accused persons are involved in purchasing mobile phones by using fake currency from an online selling website.

The police officer said that the arrested men were also wanted in different cases including abduction for ransom, extortion, murder and attempted murder.

The accused persons were shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

Earlier on July 19, Karachi police had arrested four suspects associated with the Lyari gang war during a raid and seized illicit arms from their possession.

The SP Lyari said the arrested suspects, identified as Zeeshan alias Tissue, Pyar Ali, Asif, and Ali Nawaz were affiliated with the gang’s Atif alias Fauji Group.

Illicit arms, a rickshaw, and motorcycle were seized from the possession of the accused who confessed to their involvement in criminal activities in different parts of the city, including Garden, Baldia Town, and Ranchor Line.

The SP said the suspected criminals would use a rickshaw to commit crimes. They have a number of cases registered against them at different police stations.

