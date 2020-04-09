Madagascar carries out tests on mystery plant to tackle coronavirus

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina revealed that the country will carry out tests on a mystery plant which could cure coronavirus.

President Rajoelina said in a televised programmed on Wednesday, ‘’I received a letter saying that Madagascar possesses the remedy which could – could’ because it still has to be proved – cure the coronavirus.’

He said that the letter claimed complete cure of coronavirus through the plant, however, no details were provided regarding the mystery plant or the author.

The president added that tests were being lined up and the country’s scientists and laboratories were willing to take part, he said.

Rajoelina added: ‘We are going to carry out tests, and I am convinced that Madagascar will find this remedy. We are going to change the history of the entire world.’

It is noteworthy to mention here that Rajoelina had earlier made claims about alternative treatments of COVID-19. However, the UN’s World Health Organization (WHO) cautioned about such treatments.

Official figures show that 93 people in Madagascar are known to have been infected with the virus. There are no deaths on record.

The pandemic has triggered a rush for herbal formulas, lemons and ginger in the belief that they can protect against the virus, reported DailyMail UK.

Earlier this week the Madagascan government announced that the nationwide state of emergency which was due to end on April 5 was to be extended for a further two weeks.

It included the close of all non-essential businesses, the suspension of public transport and a nationwide curfew from 8pm-5am. Schools, universities, churches and concert halls remain closed and gatherings of more than 50 people are banned.

Lockdown measures in Antananarivo and Toamasina will also be extended and Fianarantsoa will also impose a lockdown throughout the duration of the two-week extension.

