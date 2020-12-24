Madam Noor Jehan’s daughters remember her on 20th death anniversary

December 23 marked 20 years since the passing of Madam Noor Jehan, a cultural icon and one of the most legendary voices of Pakistan.

On the eve of her death anniversary, her daughters, Hina Durrani, Mina Hasan, and Nazia Ejaz Khan paid tribute to their icon of a mother, reminiscing and sharing anecdotes from her lifetime on Hina’s YouTube channel.

Talking to host Natasha Khalid, Hina’s daughter and Madam’s grand-daughter, about how life has been for them since Madam’s passing, each of them had heartfelt sentiments to share.

“She was our mother first, and the world has never been complete without her. Nobody’s life is complete without their mother; you are born from them, learn to walk holding their finger, learn to talk with them, and it was the same for us,” said Mina.

“Malika-e-Tarannum is a big title, but at home, she was always our mother. Cooking, feeding us, dressing us up… she lived for her music and her children,” she added.

Hina also chimed in with her own heartfelt recollection of how, even when her mother was alive, she did not like listening to her voice over the radio or somewhere where she couldn’t see Madam.

“I can’t look at videos of her even today. It’s been 20 years since her passing and it is still so hard for me to see her in videos or pictures… because I can’t feel her near me or touch her,” she said with tears in her eyes.

On the other hand, Nazia shared how she processes her life without her mother. “Everyone processes grief in a different way, and for me, even though it’s been 20 years since she passed away, she is still with me,” she shared.

“I wrap myself in her clothes and her voice remains deeply entrenched in my mind, and my house is filled with her pictures,” she expressed.

The three sat down for an hour-long talk in remembrance of their mother, and the whole show is available to watch on Hina’s YouTube channel, here.

