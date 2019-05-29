Yesteryear icon of Bollywood who made a proper comeback in Karan Johar’s passion project, Kalank said that she was not deterred by Kalank’s box office numbers and opinions of the critics.

The diva who stars alongside the whose-who of B-town in the budget heavy period drama said that she had been in the industry long enough to take failures in her stride.

The movie that boasted a megastar cast with Madhuri Dixit Nene, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur fell short to make an impression on the movie-goers and the critics alike.

Madhuri, who plays the character of Bahaar Begum, recently spoke about how she felt after Kalank’s release. She said, “I have been in the industry for more than three decades. Ups and downs are a part and parcel of our work. So, it doesn’t bother me much when a film doesn’t work.”

She added, “Everybody gave their best. No one goes to the sets to do a half-hearted job. But in the end, certain things aren’t in our control. We have to move on. The film was received well overseas.”

The film was conceptualised by Johar and his father Yash Johar around fifteen years ago. Actress Sridevi was initially signed for the character role which was then played by Madhuri Dixit after Sridevi’s unfortunate demise last year.

