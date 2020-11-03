Madiha Imam recalls working with Manisha Koirala in Bollywood debut

Madiha Imam’s star is on a steady rise with a number of new plays and web series on the horizon, however, she has already once struck gold!

As it so turns out, the 29-year-old has also once dipped her feet in Bollywood, starring alongside the timeless beauty Manisha Koirala in her 2017 comeback, Dear Maya. Imam portrayed Anna, a teenage girl studying at a convent school in Shimla.

While Imam hasn’t talked much about it, the star sat down with Arundhati Banerjee to share some memories from the time she shot the film across the border.

“I remember arriving in India to shoot my first-ever feature film and that too with our all-time favourite Manisha Koirala. It was her comeback, and the name of the film was Dear Maya,” she shared. “We shot the film in Delhi, Shimla and Mumbai. It was such a lovely experience,” Imam went on to add.

She also revealed that some of her family resides back in India, however, she could not meet them during that time. A busy schedule, perhaps?

Imam even took the opportunity to reach out to her former co-star to tell her she misses her! “I would like to tell Manisha ma’am that I miss her. It was lovely working with her. She is such a great actor!” Koirala’s beauty isn’t lost on Imam either, who is still smitten with it. “She is so gracious and every time I look at her I would think, ‘why is she so beautiful? why?'” she exclaimed.

Are there any plans to visit India on the card for Imam? “Whenever I get a chance to work, and whenever life has a plan for me!”

Madiha Imam recently won accolades for her performance in ARY Digital’s Zakham.

