Madonna says she contracted coronavirus on Paris leg of tour

American singer Madonna said on Thusrday that she was sick with Covid-19 towards the end of her Paris leg of tour.

After performing on February 22, she had to cancel her next show Paris citing “ongoing injuries.” She later called off two further Paris concerts after French authorities banned large gatherings.

The Queen of Pop shared that she has tested positive for antibodies which may mean she had contracted coronavirus but didn’t realise it back then that she had it.

Taking to Instagram, the singer told her followers that even her crew members had all fallen sick earlier this year.

Madonna also shared that she is helping in raising money for the development of a vaccine that can fight the infectious disease.

“‘I’m Grateful that I can be a part of supporting Research to Find the cure for Covid -19!! And just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus— I am not currently sick,” she said.

“When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I. clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time,” she added.

“We all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the band wagon jumpers!! Knowledge is Power!”

