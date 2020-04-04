Madonna donates $1mn to help develop coronavirus vaccine   

In a personal gesture to support the efforts against novel coronavirus, US singer and actress Madonna has donated $1 million to help develop a vaccine for the deadly virus.

In a video posted to her Instagram, Madonna announced to donate the amount to Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for COVID-19 vaccine.

“Individually and globally we are obviously living in a state of emergency, I must admit it took me time to accept and process and modify my own lifestyle,” she said.

“I am joining the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation effort to find a drug that will prevent or treat Covid-19. We need this to protect our health workers, the most vulnerable, and all of our friends and families.”

Last month, Madonna called coronavirus “the great equaliser” in a video. “That’s the thing about Covid-19,” she wrote. “It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell,” she begins, before adding that “it’s the great equaliser and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it.”

Madonna is the latest musical megastar to offer a donation to help fight the pandemic, New Musical Express. (NME) reported.

Madonna cancelled a number of dates on her ‘Madame X’ tour last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

