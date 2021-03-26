Madonna accused of editing face onto someone else’s body

Madonna, popularly known as the Queen of Pop, is getting slammed for photoshopping her face onto an Australian fan’s body.

The 62-year-old pop star was called out by TikTok user Amelia M. Goldie who alleged that Madge had photoshopped her face onto Goldie’s body in a picture used for promoting her Rebel Heart album on Instagram in 2015.

The post, which shows Madonna in a fitted houndstooth skirt and a joy division T-shirt, is still up on her Instagram account.

Goldie’s TikTok post showed the original picture of her with the caption, “When Madonna posts a photo of herself to IG to promote her album but it’s actually your body (I’m not joking).”

Talking to Buzzfeed, Goldie revealed that she thought the whole thing was a joke until she saw the actual post on the singer’s official Instagram account.“I tried to reach out via Instagram to her team twice, to no response … I would definitely laugh and say I’m flattered, but of course I wish I was credited!” she said.

Madonna’s post on Instagram from 2015 has since been raided by users calling her out for “stealing” the picture. “Not cool. Don’t steal other people’s pictures,” wrote one user.

“This is so bizarre and embarrassing,” pointed out another.

Madonna and her rep have not addressed the issue yet.

