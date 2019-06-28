RAWALPINDI: A video showing a child being punished by being hung upside down in a Madrassah went viral today (Friday) prompting action against those involved, ARY News reported.

The video doing rounds on the social media shows a young boy being hung upside down from the ankles as a form of punishment in a local Madrassah as he pleads for mercy.

After the video of the incident went viral the Madrassah was located in the vicinity of Sadiqabad, namely Taleem Ul Quran who’s in charge has been taken under custody after direct order of the Chief Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi.

The child being punished in the video has also been found, his name is revealed as Abu Bakr; son of Aziz Ur Rehman.

Read More: Govt to resolve issues facing madrassah students: Faisal Vawda

When contacted, the local police of Rawalpindi informed that the video being circulated on the internet was old and a formal complaint against the incident had not been launched by anyone from the boy’s side.

The police maintained that action on the matter would be meted out if a formal complaint is lodged by the child’s father against the detained in charge of the seminary.

It has also been revealed that prior to the video blowing up on the social media, the matter was amicably resolved between the child’s family and those running the Madrassah.

The child has not given a statement on the matter thus far although it has been told that the child had told his family what had occurred after the incident initially took place 5 to 6 months back.

Comments

comments