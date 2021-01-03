Madressah student beaten to death in Vehari, cleric arrested

MULTAN: An eight-year-old boy was beaten to death by a cleric for not learning his lesson at a religious seminary in Vehari District on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Doctors at the hospital where the child was brought for medico-legal formalities confirmed that his body bore torture marks.

According to reports, the cleric allegedly beat a student with a wire.

After receiving the complaint, the police took action and arrested a cleric from Vehari. However, a case has yet to be registered against the seminary teacher.

Read More: Video showing teacher beating female student goes viral, two held

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of seminary and other educational institutes’ teachers found involved in torturing students have occurred time and again.

In August 2020, Police arrested two seminary teachers in Karachi after a video showed one of them torturing a minor female student apparently with a stick.

Read More: KP CM takes notice of child abuse incident involving Madrassah cleric

It emerged during the probe that the video was one and a half year old and the incident occurred in a seminary situated in Orangi Town area of the city. The accused was identified as Qari Farid, who could be seen in the video beating the female student with a stick.

Comments

comments