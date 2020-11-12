Fantastic Beasts 3 isn’t stopping for anyone even after running into roadblocks. According to reports, the team is already in talks to find Johnny Depp’s replacement.

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen of Hannibal and Doctor Strange fame is in early talks to portray the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the franchise’s third installment, confirmed Variety. The role was earlier played by Depp in the first two films before he was asked to resign from it last week.

Depp confirmed his resignation on Friday on his Instagram, days after he lost his libel case against the British tabloid Sun that involved abuse allegations from his ex-wife Amber Heard.

According to sources, 54-year-old Mikkelsen may just get the role since he fits the bill perfectly – he is known for his stunning portrayals of complicated villains – Grindelwald is a menacingly brilliant dark wizard who shared a complicated, homoerotic relationship with Albus Dumbledore in his youth. Actor Jude Law plays Dumbledore in the franchise.

Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently under production in the UK, and Mikkelsen will not need to replicate much of the filming since Depp had only filmed one scene before being asked to leave, according to sources. He is expected to still be paid in full, however.

The film also stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, and Ezra Miller, and is directed by David Yates. It is currently slated for a July 2022 release.

