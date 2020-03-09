Maersk keen to increase its operations in Pakistan

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi was called on by Danish delegation lead by Ambassador Rolf Holmboe and Senior Director Maersk, Julain Michael Bevis on Monday, ARY News reported.

The dignitaries discussed the expansion of shipping operations and steps being taken to promote and implement the notion of ease of doing business.

Read More: Pakistan Navy kicks off plantation drive of 4 million trees, Naval Chief plants sapling

The guests lauded the constructive efforts of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs in this regard and expressed resolve to continue a mutually beneficial relationship with the country.

The Danish business conglomerate also discussed various methods and procedures to increase its operations in Pakistan’s shipping sector.

Read More: Chinese ambassador meets Ali Zaidi, discusses investment in SEZs

Earlier on February 27, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing called on Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi in Islamabad.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Chinese investment in Special Economic Zones (SEZs), structure of ports, construction of road and rail track between Qasim-Karachi ports and other issues were discussed.

Comments

comments