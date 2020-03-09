Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Maersk keen to increase its operations in Pakistan

Ali Zaidi Maersk Operations

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi was called on by Danish delegation lead by Ambassador Rolf Holmboe and Senior Director Maersk, Julain Michael Bevis on Monday, ARY News reported.

The dignitaries discussed the expansion of shipping operations and steps being taken to promote and implement the notion of ease of doing business.

Read More: Pakistan Navy kicks off plantation drive of 4 million trees, Naval Chief plants sapling

The guests lauded the constructive efforts of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs in this regard and expressed resolve to continue a mutually beneficial relationship with the country.

The Danish business conglomerate also discussed various methods and procedures to increase its operations in Pakistan’s shipping sector.

Read More: Chinese ambassador meets Ali Zaidi, discusses investment in SEZs

Earlier on February 27, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing called on Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi in Islamabad.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Chinese investment in Special Economic Zones (SEZs), structure of ports, construction of road and rail track between Qasim-Karachi ports and other issues were discussed.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Those who fear failure can never succeed in life: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan

Coronavirus fear: 96 passengers flying to Doha offloaded

Pakistan

Court adjourns assets hearing against Khursheed Shah until March 28

Pakistan

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper likely to visit Pakistan: sources


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close