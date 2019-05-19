Corrupt mafia wants to blackmail govt over economic crisis: Imran Khan

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that corrupt mafia wanted to blackmail government over current economic crisis, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“I will never betray people of Pakistan”, PM Khan said while expressing his views in the Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa provincial cabinet meeting in Peshawar.

The prime minister said from the very first day he had been hinting at tough days ahead as the government inherited a record fiscal deficit and he termed the deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF) a ‘best one’.

He said the government’s poverty alleviation program ‘Ihsas’ would create a social safety network and for this program, the government would enhance its package from one hundred billion rupees to one hundred and eighty billion rupees to ensure its outreach to every poor.

Khan said the government would also launch business loans scheme for the youth as another step towards the country’s development.

Mr Imran Khan directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet to ensure price control of eatables in the province.

He also directed for formulation of a well coordinated strategy to promote information technology and vocational training in the province.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing the tribal elders hailing from the tribal districts, had said that a system in erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) would not confront with the tribal values and culture.

