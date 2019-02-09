Web Analytics
Mafia encroached land to be reclaimed by ‘Plant for Pakistan’ program: PM

PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Few hours ahead of launching ‘10 billion tree plantation drive’, Premier Imran Khan on Saturday tweeted that mafia encroached land will be reclaimed by ‘#Plant4Pakistan’ program.

On Twitter, he shared a promotion poster of the program and wrote, “We are launching our programme & reclaiming mafia encroached land, converting it into forests and wild life parks for our future generations to fight climate change and pollution.”

Under the program, which aims to counter climate change and pollution, the forestation of the land will take place, in addition to establishing wild life parks.

PM Khan will launch the tree plantation drive in Nankana Sahib today. He will plant a sapling at the forest reserve in Balloki to mark the ‘Plant for Pakistan’ drive.

Deputy Commissioner Nankana Raja Mansoor Ahmed told the state news agency that 10,000 saplings would be planted by 25,000 school children along with the prime minister to launch the tree plantation campaign.

He said the district administration had retrieved 2,500 acres of government land from illegal occupants.

Mansoor Ahmed said a forest reserve would be developed on 1,500 fifteen hundred acres of land while a wildlife sanctuary would be built on the remaining 1,000 acres of the retrieved land.

Prime Minister’s Advisor on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Friday said, “For the first time in the history of Pakistan a land is reclaimed to grow it into a jungle by planting trees,” he said.

 

