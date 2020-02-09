Mafia trying to foil PM Imran’ reforms agenda: SAPM Firdous    

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that the struggle of Prime Minister Imran Khan against the past systems is in the final stage and they currently face challenges in bringing reforms in the rotten system, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing a presser, she said that the people had witnessed the government tenures where judges were threatened to change their decisions and politics were played in the name of reconciliation and NROs.

“However, the masses now want a change in this system and stand alongside Imran Khan for fulfilling the dream of a Pakistan envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam [Muhammad Ali Jinnah],” she said and added that people know that only Imran Khan has the ability to change this system.

She said that the corrupt mafia knows that their failure lies in the success of Imran Khan and therefore they created a flour and sugar crisis in the country.

“We have come to know of a network behind the fake sugar crisis,” she said adding that people invested their money in crops to whiten their black money.

Read More: Hike in prices of sugar, flour being probed, says PM Imran Khan

She blamed that the wheat was stored in godowns using black money but the prime minister has directed the provincial governments to take stern action against the hoarders.

The SAPM said that the mafia was trying to foil the reforms agenda of the prime minister but the latter would not step back an inch from the promises he made with the people of the country.

Comments

comments