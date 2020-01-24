Court summons SSP Malir over FIRs against traffic violators

KARACHI: A magisterial court on Friday directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir to appear in person to explain his position with regard to registration of FIRs against violators of traffic rules.

Taking exception to the police lodging FIRs against those found violating traffic laws, the judicial magistrate instructed the police officer to turn up along with an explanation in this regard on Jan 27.

The court observed that countless FIRs of traffic rules violations expose the force’s incompetence.

The judicial magistrate warned the SSP Malir against no-show saying his skipping the appearance could result in legal action against him.

A crackdown against the people travelling on the wrong side of the road has been launched by Karachi police.

In a statement earlier on Jan 15, Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon had said drivers travelling on the wrong side of the road will be arrested and cases will be registered against them under section-279.

