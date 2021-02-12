6.4 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of country  

ISLAMABAD: A 6.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad and several parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday night, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the tremors were felt in Islamabad, Mirpur area of Azad Kashmir, Murree, Lahore, Peshawar, Swat, Rawalpindi, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and other parts of the country.

The tremors were also felt in Abbottabad, Jhang, North Waziristan, Lower Dir and Shangla. Pakistan Meteorological Department stated that the epicenter of the earthquake was in Tajikistan and it had a depth of 80 kilometres. The earthquake originated at 10:02 pm and its magnitude was recorded at 6.4 on the Ritcher scale, it added.

An earthquake originated on 12-02-2021 at 22:02 PST

Magnitude : 6.4

Depth: 80 Km

Lat: 38.12 N

Long: 73.31 E

Epicenter : Tajikistan

PMD, Islamabad#Earthquake #EarthquakeUpdates#EarthquakePH — Pak Met Department (@pmdgov) February 12, 2021

Amid the tremors, people rushed out of their homes in panic while reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba and the verses of the Holy Quran in the areas.

In Faisalabad, local residents said that tremors lasted for 10-12 seconds and were felt strongly.

“We have no report of any casualty or damage so far,” said officials. However, the officials advised the citizens to be careful as the aftershocks of the earthquake were expected.

