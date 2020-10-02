Maha Hasan wins hearts with powerful performance in ‘Nand’
At a time when ARY Digital’s ‘Nand’ is breaking viewership records and the lead actress, Faiza Hasan, has become a household name, people on social media have also fallen in love with another cast member.
While Ayaz Samo, Shehroze Sabzwari and Aijaz Aslam are already popular, the gal who is making her presence felt with her acting, is none other than Maha Hasan.
Maha Hasan, who plays Farwa, has everyone in awe with her performance, especially her dialogue delivery. The way she emotes, and brings on screen, the resilience of a wife, who has to stay and hold her own in front of a devilish sister-in-law has everyone talking.
Here are some of the reactions
People are just loving how she has performed as an outspoken, brave and upright girl who knows how to survive in a household like the one they have showed in ‘Nand’.
View this post on Instagram
Happy for no reason 🧿 . . Wearing: @zaaviay . . . . . . . . . . #whitekurta #summerstyle #smilingtomyself #happytoday #mahahasan #ishqiya #arydigital #arydramas #bigbangentertainment #pakistani #actor #lifeofanactor #pakistaniactor #pakistanimedia #pakistaniactors #pakistanidramas #pakistanientertainmentindustry #pakdrama #madeinpakistan #instagram #lollywood #pakistan #karachi #pakistanidramaindustry #instadaily #instagood #smilealways #smileandbehappy
Maha also played a small role in Ishqiya
View this post on Instagram
Looking back at this scene, I remember how jittery and nervous I used to be on the set. I was so scared of fumbling my dialogues. I just wanted to do justice to the spontaneity of this character. I’d go over my lines a hundred times to memorise each pause, each full stop but who knew that having a co-actor like @haniaheheofficial would calm down all my nerves. With her crazy sense of humour and humility, she makes you feel so comfortable that your dialogues start to feel like a conversation 🔆 . . . . . . . . . . . . #ishqiya #arydigital #arydramas #bigbangentertainment #pakistani #actor #lifeofanactor #pakistaniactor #haniaamir #ferozekhan #ramshakhan #mahahasan #pakistaniactresses #pakistanimedia #pakistaniactors #pakistanidramas #pakistanientertainmentindustry #pakdrama #madeinpakistan #instagram #ebuzztoday #pakistan #karachi #positivevibes #pakistanidramaindustry #pakistanicelebrities #instadaily #instagood #smile
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Was waiting since the pack up from the set of “Nand” to share my feelings and finally found the time to do so! This journey was a roller coaster ride for all of us for reasons that will stay unknown to the audience but will be reminisced by all those were a part of this journey for a long, long time. And as it ends, I want to mention and thank those who played an integral role in helping me be Farwa. The first one has to be @zeeshan.zaidii , the director of Nand. I hadn’t worked with him before (as a matter of fact, I haven’t worked with most of the directors considering I’m “new in the industry” 😂) Anyway, I was scared as hell because I wanted Farwa to be a fair person but not someone who would misbehave to put her point across. Basically I wanted her to be assertive rather than aggressive even in stressful situations. That was a hard balance to strike and I didn’t know if the director would be envisioning this character the same way or not. And thaaaankfully, he wanted it to be exactly the same. I can’t tell you all how patient and generous he has been with me throughout this process. From listening to all my feminist theories, to all my questions and concerns. He listened to everything and backed me up when and where it was necessary. 💛 Next up is my Hassan to the Farwa! @ayazsamoo , you’ve been an absolute goofball throughout the shoot yet gave me some really wise advice at every single step. I would miss your lame jokes, our thoughtful discussions, your stupid healthy refreshments, our chewing gum pact and of course, your internal billa. Thank you for bearing with my fumbles for the first two days of the shoot. 🙈 And now, @zaaviay .. Thanks for providing me with your gorgeous wardrobe. The clothes were such a perfect fit for Farwa because they exuded the confident modern outlook along with a true eastern soul. Last but not the least, all the crew members who worked day and night to make things happen. They are truly undervalued for the wonders that they pull off that you all see on screen. Please remember them each time you praise any drama. 😊 Watch Nand tonight at 7pm on @arydigital.tv
A NAPA graduate, Maha Hasan, earlier played a supporting character in ARY Digital’s ‘Ishqiya’.