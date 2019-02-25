ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said that Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad will arrive in Islamabad on March 23.

Addressing Kashmir Conference in the federal capital, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Mahathir Mohammad would be the chief guest on Pakistan Day ceremony. He said that other world leaders would also attend the ceremony. The foreign minister said that India’s wish to politically isolate Pakistan would never come true.

Condemning the Indian atrocities, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the entire nation is on the same page on Kashmir issue.

Mohamad was formally invited on Nov 29, 2018 by Pakistan to visit the country. Pakistani High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria met the dignitary and delivered an invitation to the Malaysian PM on behalf of the country.

Read more: Pakistan formally invites Malaysian PM Mahathir for state visit

The invitation was a follow up of a verbal invitation from the Prime Minister Imran Khan to his Malaysian counterpart during his two-day long visit to the Southeast Asian country in November.

While addressing a joint news conference with his Malaysian counterpart in Kuala Lumpur, PM Imran Khan had said Pakistan wanted to learn from Malaysia’s experience of turning around economy, trade, and development in other sectors.

