Mahesh Bhatt pens heartfelt note for Sanjay Dutt’s birthday

Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has penned down an emotional note for actor Sanjay Dutt’s birthday as he turns 60.

Bhatt wrote in the note published in Mumbai Mirror, “When Ingmar Bergman (the iconic Swedish filmmaker) turned 70, Akira Kurosawa (the great Japanese film maker) wrote him a letter for his birthday. In this letter he wrote, A human is born a baby, becomes a boy, goes through youth, the prime of life and finally returns to being a baby before he closes his life. This is, in my opinion, the most ideal way of life. I believe you would agree that a human becomes capable of producing pure works, without any restrictions, in the days of his second babyhood.”

The Lage Raho Munna Bhai fame spent five years in prison for illegal possession of arms in connection with the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.

“Today, the footprints of time, and real life experience, are visible on your gorgeous face like never before. Your life proves that it is by suffering, and suffering alone, that one ceases to be just a mere acting machine,” Bhatt added reflecting on the actor’s tough life experiences.

He further said, “The periods of solitude that you’ve experienced in prison, face to face with suffering, have woken you up to deep love, compassion and understanding. In this industry, where there are no second acts, you have proved time and again to the world that has always been too keen to write your obituary, that you have the ability to re-invent yourself. How lovely it is to reconnect with you in the Autumn years’ of our lives, Sanju. But as the wise say: Autumn is just another spring.”

The duo are currently working on upcoming film Sadak 2. Dutt starred in the original 1991 film as well. Mahesh Bhatt’s dream project which marks his return to direction after almost two decades, is scheduled for a July 2020 release.

Comments

comments